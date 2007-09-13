Jonathan Rubinstein, the hardware engineering guru who helped bring Apple back on track, is going to be the new executive chairman of Palm. Hopefully this will give new life to their product line. Also joining in is former Apple CFO Fred Anderson, who will join the board, and Bono's Elevation Partners, which is taking a 25 percent stake in the company and may want to paint all (products) red. [NYT]
Jonathan Rubinstein of iPod and iMac Fame Set to Helm Languishing Palm
