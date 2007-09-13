Jonathan Rubinstein of iPod and iMac Fame Set to Helm Languishing Palm

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

palmlogo.pngJonathan Rubinstein, the hardware engineering guru who helped bring Apple back on track, is going to be the new executive chairman of Palm. Hopefully this will give new life to their product line. Also joining in is former Apple CFO Fred Anderson, who will join the board, and Bono's Elevation Partners, which is taking a 25 percent stake in the company and may want to paint all (products) red. [NYT]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

