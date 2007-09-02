Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Jesus Rocks Comics on Hitachi StarBoard

Hitachi's StarBoard combines your computer with a chalkboard in a seamless fashion. Controlled by an IR pen, the Starboard allows you to edit Excel spreadsheets, easily map diagrams or, as Jesus is doing here, draw Batman.

The StarBoard can integrate with any computer and projector, though Hitachi recommends their vertical projection model. Nicest bonus? You can record AV and play it back later. The StarBoard was just announced here at IFA and will run 4,600 euros. But damn does it look good—and super easy to use.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles