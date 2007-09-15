Jeff Han Talks Multitouch, iPhones, and Lame Minority Report Jokes

Bumping into Jeff Han, who some would call the father of multitouch interfaces (or at least someone highly obsessed with them), was a highlight of my Nextfest fly through. He was showing off Perceptive Pixel's 16 foot long multitouch system and I got a chance to ask him about the UI, what he thinks of and the iPhone and other systems, and how much he must hate Minority Report jokes. (Including the one I happened to crack.) No one laughed. Couldn't help it, Jeff, sorry. [Perceptive Pixel via NextFest]