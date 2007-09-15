Bumping into Jeff Han, who some would call the father of multitouch interfaces (or at least someone highly obsessed with them), was a highlight of my Nextfest fly through. He was showing off Perceptive Pixel's 16 foot long multitouch system and I got a chance to ask him about the UI, what he thinks of and the iPhone and other systems, and how much he must hate Minority Report jokes. (Including the one I happened to crack.) No one laughed. Couldn't help it, Jeff, sorry. [Perceptive Pixel via NextFest]
Jeff Han Talks Multitouch, iPhones, and Lame Minority Report Jokes
