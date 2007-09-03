JBL's On Stage 3 Dock is now iPhone-Compatible

The popular donut-shaped On Stage iPod dock is now in its third incarnation —and this time it will work with your iPhone. Its makers, JBL, have filled in the middle of the ring as well as supplying interchangeable trim, so that your On Stage 3 can match your Nano. Full press release with specs below.

IMPROVING ON PERFECTION: THE JBL ON STAGEâ„¢* 3 PORTABLE DOCKING STATION FOR iPOD

Berlin, 30 August 2007. Place your iPod in the JBL On Stageâ„¢ 3 portable docking station, sit back, relax and listen - that's all it takes to enjoy the music you've downloaded to your iPod. â€¨ With the JBL On Stage II system, JBLÂ® set the standard for portable iPod docking stations. Now, the company is proud to introduce the JBL On Stage 3 portable. JBL On Stage 3 portable is compatible, using the supplied universal dock adaptors with all iPod models. The JBL On Stage 3 can be hooked up to other devices, such as digital-music and CD players, games consoles, notebooks and desktop PCs via the supplied 3.5mm mini-jack cable. The JBL On Stage 3 can also be powered by six AA batteries, enabling the compact, lightweight systems to provide crisp, powerful sound wherever you are - at home, in the office or while travelling.

The docking station features four integrated OdysseyÂ® loudspeakers providing 6-watt-per-channel for clear, flawless sound and deep bass. It has a remote control with cutting-edge IR technology for full system control (including iPod menu navigation), from a distance of up to 10 metres. And interchangeable trim rings are available for colour customisation of your JBL On Stage 3 to match your iPod nano.

Shortly after its launch, the first version of JBL On Stage was honoured with one of only five coveted "Best of Show" awards at the Macworld Expo in Boston. The new JBL On Stage 3 docking station seems destined for the same kind of success, by offering superior acoustic performance, battery or mains operation, full navigation remote control and customisation options. The system will be available in black or white; and will be available in October 2007. The recommended retail price is â‚¬179,00.