Japan's Weather Experiment to Shame the Moon

space_fireworks.jpg In its never-ending quest to out-sci-fi the world, Japan is treating its citizens to what they're calling a "space fireworks show"—resulting from an experiment to study the atmosphere. On Sunday night at 7:26 p.m. (in Japan) an S-520 rocket will be launched into the sky and release lithium vapor into the ionosphere, creating three huge red balls of light—both as big and bright as the moon—to be seen in the sky for one and a half minutes.

The purpose of the experiment—as the above picture so clearly explains—is to study the atmospheric flow of the ionosphere at an altitude between 100 to 300 km—a veritable atmospheric "blind spot" for both satellites and weather balloons. The balls of light are caused when sunlight strikes the lithium vapor clouds as they disperse, and will give the people of Japan a quick glimpse into the beauty that is Armageddon. [PinkTentacle via Asahi]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

