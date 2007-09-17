So these are some Halloween costumes from Japan that have front-mounted, alternative-universe, male packages in the form of a banana, worm, bouquet of flowers or matchstick. What makes this funny is that I'm pretty sure Japan doesn't even celebrate Halloween. I wonder if they can custom-make these things. I can think of about a dozen ideas that could be just as funny, if not funnier. [Tokyo Mango]
Japanese Underwear With a Banana Up Front (Not That I Need Something Like This)
