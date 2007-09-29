Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

milk_1.jpgAre you really stressed out about money? I mean, you can't help but spend it on frivolous things, despite the fact that you really need it for boring stuff like rent, groceries, and student loan payments. Well, here's the worst solution possible for your problems: Japanese "Adult Milk" that is supposedly loaded up with the stress-relieving hormone melatonin. So what makes it such a bad choice for you? It's $30 a bottle. No, that zero isn't a typo. So while it might drug you into a sense of well-being, you'll just be poorer and less able to pay your bills. The vicious milk cycle continues. [Yahoo via Akihabara News]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

