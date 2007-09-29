Are you really stressed out about money? I mean, you can't help but spend it on frivolous things, despite the fact that you really need it for boring stuff like rent, groceries, and student loan payments. Well, here's the worst solution possible for your problems: Japanese "Adult Milk" that is supposedly loaded up with the stress-relieving hormone melatonin. So what makes it such a bad choice for you? It's $30 a bottle. No, that zero isn't a typo. So while it might drug you into a sense of well-being, you'll just be poorer and less able to pay your bills. The vicious milk cycle continues. [Yahoo via Akihabara News]
Japanese Stress-Relieving Milk Costs a Stressful $30 per Bottle
