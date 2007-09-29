No no no! The deal was to make robots clumsily—and harmlessly—lumber along like the Honda Asimo, not spry and limber like this Japanese jumping frog robot. Mowgli, or as we call him, Death Jumper-kun, can hop about 50 cm into the air, effectively putting them at slightly under crotch height. Its creators at University of Tokyo, also known as Todai (which means atrocities against humanity), also programmed it to kick a soccer ball and leap down again from the chair. We better stop these maniacs now before one of them gets the bright idea to strap some saw blades to its feet. [Crazy U via Tech.co.uk via The Raw Feed]
Japanese Jumping Frog Robot Makes For An Efficient Killer
