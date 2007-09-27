All clues point to the fact that this USB cat from Japan is, in fact, a mouse. Or is it? What do you think this infernal contraption is most likely to be? Whatever it is, it comes in three models and costs around $70. [Darumouse via Impress]
Japanese Company Releases USB Pussy but Nobody Knows What It Is
