Japanese Chair Desk Optimizes Space For Tiny Japanese Workers

Just when you thought you've graduated from college and escaped the desk + chair combination furniture, here comes the Thanko Chair-Desk. It's a standard rolling office chair, yes, but it also has an attachment with a desk-surface for writing/computing. Very useful for Japan's 200 sqft. apartments, but definitely useful for a workplace that no desks and cubicles—just a wide open floor full of chair-desks and laptops. We could see lots of rolling around work getting done there. [Thanko via Tokyomango]