Japan Gets Four New Blu-Ray Recorders from Sony

sony1_02.jpgSony took the time at their dealers convention in Japan today to announce the forthcoming arrival of four Bravia Blu-ray recorders. The BDZ-X90, BDZ-L70, BDZ-T70 and BDZ-T50 have anything from 500GB to 250GB of internal memory, are MP4 and AVC/H.264-compatible, and are expensive. Stats and prices are below the gallery.

sony1_03.jpgsony1_04.jpgsony1_06.jpgsony1_05.jpg

BDZ-X90 Burns Dual layer BD-R and RE discs 500GB of internal HDD 2 digital TV tuners 2 analogue TV tuners Gold plated HDMI output of 1080p60 and p24 200,000 yen ($1,752)

BDZ-L70 Burns Dual layer BD-R and RE discs 320GB of internal HDD 2 digital TV tuners 2 analogue TV tuners Gold plated HDMI output of 1080p24 180,000 yen ($1,576)

BDZ-T70, Burns Dual layer BD-R and RE discs 320GB of internal HDD 2 digital TV tuners 2 analogue TV tuners HDMI output 1080p24 160,000 yen ($1,401)

BDZ-T50 Burns Dual layer BD-R and RE discs 250GB of internal HDD 2 analogue TV Tuners HDMI output 1080p24 only. 140,000 yen ($1,226)

The four recorders are out in Japan in November and they are all Bravia Link-compatible. Akihabara News and Impress through Google Translate

