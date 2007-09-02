Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Jaguar XF Gets Apple Designed Control Interface

XFto.jpgAccording to Ian Callum, Jaguar's design director, the revised XF shall boast a reworked control interface—reworked by Apple, no less. In an interview with CAR magazine, Mr Callum said, "We have been working with Apple on control interfaces." Assuming Mr. Callum did not forget to add "an" before "Apple" in that statement, it is safe to say there is little room for doubt.

At present not much is known about the system, dubbed JaguarDrive, besides two main features:

First, when the driver enters the car the start button will begin to pulsate, in true Apple style. Once the car is started, a selector will rise out of the main console. From the photo, it seems the selector will be involved in transmission control. Whether there will be a UI on the main console designed by Apple is not clear, but we are guessing they did not jump into bed with Jaguar only to be allowed to mess with the gears, (even if messing with gears in bed is dope). These murmurings in the automobile world are certainly giving precedence to earlier Apple/Volkswagen and Apple/Mercedes collaborations that have been speculated upon. All this is very exciting; just imagine what the new drive-through Mac Genius Bars will look like! [Autoblog] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles