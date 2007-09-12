If buying a $US332,000 Aston Martin DBS is in your budget for this year, why not spend a little more and get a $US35,000 Jaeger LeCoultre wristwatch. It's not just a watch that looks great, it can actually lock, unlock and possibly activate the alarm (maybe) from a distance. Even though Bond has dabbled in BMWs lately, his heart's still with Aston Martin—except his version of the watch can drive the car, shoot missiles, electrocute sharks and orally pleasure a woman to completion. Plus, his is free. [Motor Authority via The Raw Feed]
Jaeger LeCoultre Watch Unlocks Aston Martin DBS
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.