IvanAnywhere Robot Sits At Work For You

ivanAnywhere.jpgIvanAnywhere is an office robot designed by computer programmer Ivan Bowman to occupy his spot at the office while he lounges at home. Instead of merely chatting online with coworkers, Bowman has equipped IvanAnywhere with a camera and touchscreen computer so that he can video chat in real time. IvanAnywhere is fully mobile and moves through the office via remote control.

Software interface aside IvanAnywhere is a pretty simple creation. In addition to the webcam and computer, he has speakers and a motorized wheelbase emanating from a metal rod. Looks like we're getting closer to co-existing with robots in all facets of life, as depicted in films such as Metropolis. [TheRecord via Make]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

