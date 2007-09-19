Details are scant, but the idea's pretty sweet: Nicola Pugno, professor of structural mechanics at Italy's University of Turin, wants to use self-cleaning, sticky carbon nanotubes to make a Spider-Man-like suit that would let you scale walls and toss off invisible cords you could use to swing from building to building. He's kind of bashful, calling the design "the possibility of a Spider-Man suit," but it's a possibility we like. Hopefully, though, if it comes in black it won't turn you into an emo bitch. [Discovery via Fark]
Italian Scientist Designs Real-Life Wall-Crawling "Spider-Man" Suit
