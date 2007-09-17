Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

i-SOBOT, World's Smallest Humanoid Robot, Hits US Next Month

isobot.jpgTakara Tomy's 6.5-inch, Guinness-certified "smallest humanoid robot in production," i-SOBOT, is finally making its way to our primitive shores next month. The English website and price are still "coming soon," but since this dancing, push-upping wunderbot runs about $300 in Japan, we can pretty safely guess it'll be thereabouts. Hopefully we'll have our meatpuppet mitts on one soon to tell you if it's worth it. [i-SOBOT]

AU: That's the US talking, of course, but no doubt once there is an English language option anyone who really wants to get their mitts on one will find a way. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles