i-SOBOT, World's Smallest Humanoid Robot, Hits US Next Month

Takara Tomy's 6.5-inch, Guinness-certified "smallest humanoid robot in production," i-SOBOT, is finally making its way to our primitive shores next month. The English website and price are still "coming soon," but since this dancing, push-upping wunderbot runs about $300 in Japan, we can pretty safely guess it'll be thereabouts. Hopefully we'll have our meatpuppet mitts on one soon to tell you if it's worth it. [i-SOBOT]

AU: That's the US talking, of course, but no doubt once there is an English language option anyone who really wants to get their mitts on one will find a way. -SB