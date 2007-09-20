We all know that Segways are far from cool, but skateboards generally do meet the requirements for things that we'd be seen on in public. What happens if you combine the two? You get the iSlide concept, a weird-looking skateboard loaded up with fuel cells and the balancing mechanism of a Segway. You'll need at least some balance to ride it, but it does sound like fun. I'm still not sold on how cool it'll make you look, but as long as photos of Woz playing polo on it don't come out, it should stay at least a few steps above the original Segway if it ever officially comes out. [GizMag via Boing Boing Gadgets]
iSlide is a Segway/Skateboard Combo Concept
