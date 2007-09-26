We're not sure what's going on with this lipstick vibrator, but it seems like just the thing for vibe enthusiasts who are ashamed of the fact that they're vibe enthusiasts—or vibe enthusiasts who have kids. Kids are really nosy. You wouldn't want them actually sticking this up their nose, because even though it only runs off a single AAA battery, if it works on your hooha it'll do some damage to your nasal cavity. Still, being able to carry this in your purse inconspicuously is worth something. And that something is $29. [BigSexToyStore via Nerd Approved]
Is That Lipstick In Your Pocket Or Are You Pleasuring Yourself?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.