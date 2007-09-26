Is That Lipstick In Your Pocket Or Are You Pleasuring Yourself?

We're not sure what's going on with this lipstick vibrator, but it seems like just the thing for vibe enthusiasts who are ashamed of the fact that they're vibe enthusiasts—or vibe enthusiasts who have kids. Kids are really nosy. You wouldn't want them actually sticking this up their nose, because even though it only runs off a single AAA battery, if it works on your hooha it'll do some damage to your nasal cavity. Still, being able to carry this in your purse inconspicuously is worth something. And that something is $29. [BigSexToyStore via Nerd Approved]