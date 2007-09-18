Is Sony In Negotiations to Sell the Cell?

Sources say yes, apparently Sony has been canoodling with Toshiba over a possible sale of their chip manufacturing plants. The same ones where they currently produce the Cell used in the PS3. Although this would help Sony free up some always useful cash, around $860 million to be specific, and allow them to focus their efforts on other parts of the company like their gaming, digital camera and HDTV divisions. No other details were available, but we'll keep you updated. [Reuters]