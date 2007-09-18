Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Is Sony In Negotiations to Sell the Cell?

cellporcessorsale.jpgSources say yes, apparently Sony has been canoodling with Toshiba over a possible sale of their chip manufacturing plants. The same ones where they currently produce the Cell used in the PS3. Although this would help Sony free up some always useful cash, around $860 million to be specific, and allow them to focus their efforts on other parts of the company like their gaming, digital camera and HDTV divisions. No other details were available, but we'll keep you updated. [Reuters]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

