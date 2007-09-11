Iron Man Trailer Hits The Web; Nerd Obsession Countdown Begins

What fun is it to live without some super-dorky movie full of fancy tech and explosions to get really excited about? It's a good thing the first full Iron Man trailer hit the web today. Featuring the always-
highbadass Robert Downey, Jr., it should do just fine for following closely until its release next year only to bitch about how it didn't meet our unfairly inflated expectations when we finally see it. [Ironman]
