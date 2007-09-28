iRobot Looj Gutter Cleaner and ConnectR Webcam Robots Announced

As we saw in our our coverage of the iRobot Digital Life Event, the iRobot Looj and iRobot ConnectR were just announced. The Looj, that weird gutter cleaner we saw before, will cost $99. The iRobot ConnectR, is a "virtual visiting robot", which means it has a webcam and a mic for mobile teleconferencing, will cost $500. The latter can be driven around like an R2-D2 so you can get in touch with other people around the office without actually getting up to. [iRobot]