If there's one thing better than a new iPod and/or iPhone it's the new iPod and/or iPhone caged, networked and ready to do your bidding. The iPort in-wall dock is essentially a pretty box that you can hang on a wall that will allow you to fully control your iPod or iPhone from anywhere in your house — as long as your entire house is networked. The gadget is slick, I'll give it that, but $200 dollars for the one-way unit is a bit steep — even if your iPhone rebate does buy half of it. By the way, there's also a two-way $800 dollar version, you know, if you've completely lost your mind. [MediaMentalism via MobileMentalism]
iPort Dock Hooks iPod and iPhone Up to Network
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.