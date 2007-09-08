iPort Dock Hooks iPod and iPhone Up to Network

If there's one thing better than a new iPod and/or iPhone it's the new iPod and/or iPhone caged, networked and ready to do your bidding. The iPort in-wall dock is essentially a pretty box that you can hang on a wall that will allow you to fully control your iPod or iPhone from anywhere in your house — as long as your entire house is networked. The gadget is slick, I'll give it that, but $200 dollars for the one-way unit is a bit steep — even if your iPhone rebate does buy half of it. By the way, there's also a two-way $800 dollar version, you know, if you've completely lost your mind. [MediaMentalism via MobileMentalism]