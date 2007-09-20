Meizu's at the copying game again, showing off some renders of their upcoming Meizu M7, along with specs and pricing information. We suppose that leaving all the UI work to Apple and co-opting it later allows them to keep prices at a low $100, $110, and $150 for the 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB models respectively. As for the size, it's got a 2.8-inch display with 480x228 resolution and measures 3.5 x 1.9 x 0.3 inches externally. If Meizu can really pull out an iPod touch-like player for $150 with the same UI, they've got a winner on their hands. [Meizu via Meizublog via Uber Gizmo]
iPod Touch-like Meizu M7 Miniplayer Gets Specs, Price
