iPod Touch Reviewed (Verdict: Just Like The iPhone, But Slightly Better For Music)

ipodtouchpcmag.jpgThe iPod touch, Apple's gimped iPhone that's just for music, sounds fantastic for people who want all of the iPhone's music and video features and none of its calling ones. PC Mag got their hands on one a bit early and found that it's just as good as the iPhone in terms of, well, everything, but has new features like double-clicking the Home button to bring up music controls no matter where you are. All in all, if you have an iPhone, there's not much reason to buy this, but if you don't and really want that touchscreen functionality, then this is for you. [PCMag]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

