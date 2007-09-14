The iPod touch, Apple's gimped iPhone that's just for music, sounds fantastic for people who want all of the iPhone's music and video features and none of its calling ones. PC Mag got their hands on one a bit early and found that it's just as good as the iPhone in terms of, well, everything, but has new features like double-clicking the Home button to bring up music controls no matter where you are. All in all, if you have an iPhone, there's not much reason to buy this, but if you don't and really want that touchscreen functionality, then this is for you. [PCMag]
iPod Touch Reviewed (Verdict: Just Like The iPhone, But Slightly Better For Music)
