iPod touch Passes Gentle Scratch Test

Look out, iPod touch! There comes a scratch test with a safety pin, a car key and then even a razor blade. But this tester doesn't seem too hell-bent on damaging his precious touch. Would a jackhammer scratch it? How about a blowtorch? We could run over it for you, guy—that might help. But still, this touch is a lot tougher than that first iPod nano we got, looking like a skating rink after about six hours. [YouTube]