iPod touch hits AU later this month, from $419

Apple has been quick to share the news on the local status of the new iPod line up, and unlike the iPhone we can get our hands on the sassy new iPod touch in a matter of weeks. The official word is "later this month", with the 8GB model at RRP $419 and the 16GB at $549. You won't find the touch in the online store just yet. No, double checked as I write this, and the whole line up is now in there. Huzzah! [Apple Store Australia]