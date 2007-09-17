Hell-bent to cover every single detail of the iPod touch, now we bring you a careless mistake Apple made when transferring iPhone software over to the iPod touch, giving the little iPhone clone an identity crisis when you enter the wrong password into it after you've locked it. We're also hearing the touch thinks it has a camera, too. Check out that screen shot, after the jump.This looks like the same behaviour you get from the iPhone when you plug it in after you've taken a few pictures. And no, this doesn't mean they're adding a camera to the touch. [CrunchGear, via TUAW]
iPod Touch Has Identity Crisis, Wishes It Were an iPhone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.