iPod Touch Has Identity Crisis, Wishes It Were an iPhone

Hell-bent to cover every single detail of the iPod touch, now we bring you a careless mistake Apple made when transferring iPhone software over to the iPod touch, giving the little iPhone clone an identity crisis when you enter the wrong password into it after you've locked it. We're also hearing the touch thinks it has a camera, too. Check out that screen shot, after the jump. This looks like the same behaviour you get from the iPhone when you plug it in after you've taken a few pictures. And no, this doesn't mean they're adding a camera to the touch. [CrunchGear, via TUAW]