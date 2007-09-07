iPod Touch Can Run All Apple and Third-Parties' iPhone Apps

You may be asking yourself where are Mail, Weather, Google Maps or Stocks in the new iPod touch. The answer: they are coming, but probably not from Apple. The iPod runs Mac OS X like the iPhone does and we have got unofficial word from inside Apple that it runs exactly the same applications. The exact quote: "they use the same damn binaries."

AU: Another reason to skip the 1st gen iPhone unlocking and go straight to an iPod touch. Oh, I forgot. Some of you want everything, like a big HDD that would suck up the juice. Fine. Keep waiting for your land of milk and honey... it'll probably be here in 2009.

For some unknown reason, Apple decided not to include Mail, Weather and Stocks in the iPod touch, perhaps trying to separate both devices. Looking at the application mix, the iPod touch seems more entertainment-oriented while the JesusPhone extends itself into the communication hub/personal productivity area.

This is an artificial differentiation, however. Both gadgets use exactly the same core operating system and programming frameworks. The only differentiating aspects are in some of the user interface elements.

If this gets confirmed by the usual suspects once the iPod touch arrives to the market, expect to see a method to transfer iPhone applications to the iPod touch in no time, with little or no modification. And for those of you future touch owners who didn't care about all the independent iPhone software, now it's time to get up to speed.