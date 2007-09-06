iPod shuffle Comes in New Colours, including (Product) Red

Steve Jobs just announced that the iPod shuffle would come in new colors: dark red, purple, light blue, light green. In addition, Apple will add a (Product) Red shuffle as rumored. The old colors will remain, as will the price, $79 for 1GB.

Apple Unveils the New iPod shuffle World's Smallest Digital Music Player is Wearable with Innovative Clip

SAN FRANCISCO—September 12, 2006—AppleÂ® today introduced the new iPodÂ® shuffle, now the world's smallest digital music player with Apple's pioneering shuffle feature that lets music fans serve up a continuous mix of their favorite songs anywhere they go. Nearly half the size of the original, the new iPod shuffle is just half a cubic inch in volume, weighs just half an ounce and features a stunning all-new aluminum design and a built-in clip which makes it the most wearable iPod ever. The new iPod shuffle contains one gigabyte of flash memory which holds up to 240 songs, and is more affordable than ever at just $79.

"It's hard to believe the new iPod is a real music player when you first see it," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "But it is real, and holds up to 240 songs in an incredibly compact and wearable design that weighs just half an ounce."

iPod shuffle is based on Apple's super-popular shuffle feature which lets users enjoy their songs in a random order. Or listeners can simply flip a switch to listen to their songs in order, such as when listening to a new album. iPod shuffle features up to 12 hours of battery life.*

Users connect the new iPod shuffle to their MacÂ® or PC with the included dock, and iTunes' innovative AutoFill feature automatically syncs the perfect number of songs from their music library. Seamless integration with iTunesÂ® 7 and the iTunes Store (www.itunes.com) allows customers to choose from a selection of over 3.5 million songs from the world's most popular digital music store.

Pricing & Availability The new iPod shuffle is expected to be available worldwide in October through the Apple StoreÂ® (www.apple.com), Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers for $79 (US). iPod shuffle includes earbud headphones and an iPod shuffle Dock.

iPod shuffle requires a Mac with a USB 2.0 port and Mac OSÂ® X version 10.3.9 or later and iTunes 7.0 or later; or a Windows PC with a USB 2.0 port and Windows 2000 (Service Pack 4), Windows XP Home or Professional (Service Pack 2) and iTunes 7.0 or later. Internet access is required and a broadband connection is recommended.

* Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings. See www.apple.com/batteries for more information. Music capacity is based on four minutes per song and 128-Kbps AAC encoding; actual capacity varies by content.

Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning desktop and notebook computers, OS X operating system, and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital music revolution with its iPod portable music players and iTunes online music store.