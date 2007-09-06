iPod Overload Offers Up Hard Choices, No Clear Winning Device

With this crazy new iPod lineup, Apple is giving up something we haven't really had before with iPods: a really hard decision. The Touch is nice, but 16GB of space sucks. And hey, 160GB on the Classic is awesome, but it's lacking any other new features. As someone who is currently rocking a 60GB Video iPod, I honestly don't know what to do. None of these new iPods are really what I'm looking for; Apple went and spread the features I want across multiple devices.

AU: My take? I've been holding out on a big iPod for years now, waiting for the 'true' video iPod to arrive. I still have a 3rd gen iPod - yeah, with the row of buttons... and, yes, it still runs, thanks very much (*touch wood*) - plus I bought a (product) red nano earlier in the year to use as voice recorder / running buddy. I'll be grabbing the iPod Touch as soon as I can get my hands on it.

I'd love a touch, as having that Wi-Fi would be awesome. But cutting 44GB out of my portable library? And paying $500 for what amounts to a fancy screen and a Wi-Fi device I'll realistically only be able to use at home? I don't know. Then there's the Classic, which would be able to hold all 120GB+ of my music with plenty of room to breathe. It's cheaper, would hold everything as well as some videos, but is just, you know, boring. No Wi-Fi, no huge touchscreen, no fun.

Then, of course, there's the third choice: stick with my perfectly fine 60GB iPod and not blow any more money on something I don't need. And with strong reservations about both of my iPod choices, that might just be the option I go with. How about you? Will you be grabbing a Touch despite the dinky hard drive? Will you be upgrading to a monster Classic? Maybe getting a fatty nano?