iPod Nano Hands On

After a brief hands on with the iPod Nano, here's what we think: -The Nano is small considering its screen. Very light and comfortable to hold. Thinner than even the first generation nano. -The New UI is very smooth. Animations are a bit slower, but the navigation is as responsive as ever. -The screen is vibrant and offers a very clear picture. -Video is surprisingly nice. The picture is sharp and everything is easy to see. -The scroll wheel still feels a little small, but all in all, its still very responsive and works the way its supposed to. -The case design is slightly rounded on top, giving it a bit of a 3-D effect. -Seeing this thing in person makes all the difference. It's really nice when it sits in your hand and you see the screen for yourself.