Nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah. Hey hey hey. Good-bye. As of yesterday, Apple's Hi-Fi is gone from their online store. The wrath of Jobs falls hard upon those who don't meet their quotas.

The Hi-Fi was a massive mistake. Apple, don't you know? Only third parties can make money off of big, tacky speaker systems, so the launch of the HiFi was lose lose. Either the system would be too big, too ugly or too worthless to listen to. And one thing's for sure: it was too expensive. [tuaw]