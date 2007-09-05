Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone's Native Instant Messenger Gets An Update: Sucks Quite a Lot Less

apolloim2.pngRemember the early alpha of the first native iPhone AIM client we wrote about a week ago? It's out of alpha and into beta, and incidentally sucks quite a bit less, which means it's quite usable.

They've gotten rid of problems such as having to hit a key to bring up the keyboard, the editable chat history and the sound/vibration preferences not holding. In short, it's actually quite usable now. You get alerts when the program's in the background, and the whole app's been sped up many times over.

There are still a few things to work out, however.

• No tabbed chatting • You can't see who IM'ed you unless you scroll down the whole list • Occasional freezing at sign in • AIM only (they're adding more IM networks soon) • Return button doesn't send the message (only inserts a newline) • Send button too small • Autocomplete is beneath the words, so it's covered up by the keyboard • No contact list grouping (doesn't follow the grouping from the server side) • Occasionally locks up your phone

Once they can get these issues worked out, it's going to be a pretty fantastic AIM client! [Google Code]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles