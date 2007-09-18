iPhone Kinda Gets OS X Dashboard Widgets

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

espn.pngErica over at TUAW just managed to get OS X Dashboard widgets working on the iPhone. We say kinda, because some apps (Weather, ESPN and Calendar) work fine, but others work horribly. To get it on your iPhone, you have to upload the Widgets.app, copy over a support folder from your Mac, and then copy over each individual widget manually. See TUAW for further instructions. [Widgets Download via TUAW]

AU: As annoying as it will be to some people - hell, I'm not a whacked out fanboy either - now that the iPhone is very unlockable for Aussie readers, we'll be full posting pretty much all the iPhone news from here out. If you don't like it, just scroll past really quickly! -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

