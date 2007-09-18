iPhone Kinda Gets OS X Dashboard Widgets

Erica over at TUAW just managed to get OS X Dashboard widgets working on the iPhone. We say kinda, because some apps (Weather, ESPN and Calendar) work fine, but others work horribly. To get it on your iPhone, you have to upload the Widgets.app, copy over a support folder from your Mac, and then copy over each individual widget manually. See TUAW for further instructions. [Widgets Download via TUAW]

AU: As annoying as it will be to some people - hell, I'm not a whacked out fanboy either - now that the iPhone is very unlockable for Aussie readers, we'll be full posting pretty much all the iPhone news from here out. If you don't like it, just scroll past really quickly!