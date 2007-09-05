iPhone Dock v2.0 Program is Awesome

Check out Nate True's iPhone dock 2.06 app that was rewritten to be accessible in any app, making it good for switching between programs. Swipe your finger from the bottom right of the screen towards center to pull up the starburst menu. This is the best way to make more icon space for your new 3rd-party programs. And it even takes screenshots. (Use AppTapp to get this setup easy as pie.) [Cre.ations]