Pash over at Lifehacker has a tutorial up on how to install third-party applications to your iPhone. It's notable because it comes straight from our iPhone Book, along with many more tips and tricks that you won't find in other books (seriously, we've read the other books, and they don't have them). Check out the tutorial and then go pre-order the book. Oh, and that cover's going to change to something not completely atrocious before it ships. [Lifehacker via Amazon]
iPhone Book Sneak Peek: Third-Party iPhone Application Tutorial
