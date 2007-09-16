iPhone Apps Now on iPod Touch (Or Not) [UPDATED]

Jailbreak, formerly reserved for unlocking iPhones and installing apps, is now in iPod Touch form according to the link below. We've known that the internals of the iPod Touchlook mighty similar to those of the iPhone and that, theoretically, the iPod Touch should be able to run iPhone apps without too many complications. [UPDATED: Confirmed as being a pain in the ass to implement and then not working, by Erica Sadun at TUAW][hacktheipodtouch]