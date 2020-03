Blogger (and early iPhone adopter) Jordan Golson just got this text message on his iPhone this morning:

AT&T FREE Msg: Good News, your messaging package now includes text, picture & instant messages all for the same price of $19.99 per month. No action required

Could this mean we can finally send pictures via MMS (multimedia message service) and get IM? The thing is, none of your intrepid GizEditors got a message like this. Sounds like a hiccup and a dream. Readers? [MacApper]