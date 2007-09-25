Google's finally put out an iPhone-friendly version of their Google Calendar, allowing you to add, view, but not edit or delete events from your phone. Of course, you could get this kind of functionality by syncing GCal to Calendar or Outlook and then syncing to your iPhone, allowing you to add, edit, and even delete events. But if you're one of those who insist on using only Google Calendar along with your GMail, this seems pretty usable—not to mention fast. [Google Calendar via GMailBlog via MacApper]
iPhone + Google Calendar = Organization On The Go
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.