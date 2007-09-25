iPhone + Google Calendar = Organization On The Go

Google's finally put out an iPhone-friendly version of their Google Calendar, allowing you to add, view, but not edit or delete events from your phone. Of course, you could get this kind of functionality by syncing GCal to Calendar or Outlook and then syncing to your iPhone, allowing you to add, edit, and even delete events. But if you're one of those who insist on using only Google Calendar along with your GMail, this seems pretty usable—not to mention fast. [Google Calendar via GMailBlog via MacApper]