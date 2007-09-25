Iomega Beefs Up Its Jon Ive-y UltraMax Hard Drive Lineup

Mac users love giant local storage drives, and Iomega knows it, designing the UltraMax Mac Pro-inspired baby HDD towers to accompany the heaviest machinery out of Cupertino. The latest edition is the one on the far left, the single-drive UltraMax Desktop Hard Drive, with one eSATA, two FireWire 800, one FireWire 400 and one USB 2.0 port. The 750GB costs just $319.95; the 500GB costs $219.95. There's also a dual-interface 500GB UltraMax Desktop Hard Drive with just regular FireWire and USB 2.0 for $189.95. The lot will be available in October.

Iomega is also updating its mini-inspired MiniMax, with a 750GB version with a 3-port USB 2.0 hub and three FireWire ports to boot.

The sexy stackable UltraMax dual-drive RAID products are already up at Iomega.com, but are probably worth a look if you're in need of hardcore hot-swappable drive action.

There's more information in the press release below, which (confusingly) also discusses previously announced products:

Iomega Unveils New Lineup of Mac-Focused Products at Apple Expo 2007 in Paris *** New HFS+ Storage Products for Mac Users Highlight Iomega's Strongest Lineup Ever

SAN DIEGO, September 25, 2007 - Iomega Corporation (NYSE: IOM), a global leader in data protection and security, today unveiled a dramatically expanded line of external storage products for the MacÂ® community at the annual Apple Expo tradeshow in Paris.

Visitors to the Iomega booth at Apple Expo 2007 in Paris, which runs September 25 to 29, will see demonstrations of Iomega's new and existing single- and dual-drive products for Mac users in capacities of up to 1.5TB*. With Mac-friendly features like the HFS+ file system, elegant designs, and an array of leading-edge interfaces to choose from, the new IomegaÂ® UltraMaxâ„¢ and UltraMax Pro Desktop Hard Drive models represent Iomega's biggest advance to date in external storage for the Mac OS X computer user.

"Iomega storage products for Mac users are both functional and versatile with a focus on seamless implementation into a Mac product environment, as well as perfectly complementing the Apple design esthetic," said Romain Cholat, vice president of international sales, Iomega Corporation. "These innovative storage devices are real solutions to the ever-growing demand on storage capacity that Apple users and others are experiencing today in home and office settings. Our new lineup of external storage products on display at Apple Expo strike just the right balance between ease-of-use and functionality and attractive Mac-friendly designs that look great on the desktop."

Dual-Drive RAID Products Iomega's new 1.5TB UltraMaxâ„¢ Pro Desktop Hard Drive, with FireWireÂ® 800, FireWire 400, and USB 2.0 interfaces, provides incredible performance and flexibility in a two-drive configuration.

In addition to the default mode of RAID 0, which stripes data across the UltraMax Pro's two SATA-II hard drives for high performance, other drive settings include RAID 1 (where all data is copied to both drives, or mirrored, for data redundancy), 'spanned' (where both hard drives are treated as a single volume), and 'simple' (where each hard drive is treated as its own drive letter). For ease of use, a manual RAID switch allows the user to turn off the RAID configuration and use the drive configured as JBOD.

The UltraMax Pro Desktop Hard Drive contains two FireWire 800 ports, one FireWire 400 port, and one USB 2.0 port; cables for all three interfaces are included in the box. The stackable drive enclosure complements the Mac Pro series of Apple computers as well as the older Power Mac series. The enclosure is metallic grey with a mesh grill, echoing the Mac Pro computer's industrial design. Hot-swappable SATA II hard drives minimize downtime when configured as a RAID 1 array.

Iomega is also shipping a companion product, the IomegaÂ® 1.5 TB UltraMaxâ„¢ Pro Desktop Hard Drive, featuring eSATA 3GBits and USB 2.0 interfaces and formatted with the FAT32 file system for use in Mac or PC environments.

Single Drive, Four Interfaces For the broadest possible range of interface options in a single-drive product, Iomega's new UltraMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive is hard to beat with eSATA, FireWire 800, FireWire 400 and USB 2.0 ports on board.

Available in both 750GB and 500GB capacities, the new UltraMax Desktop Hard Drive comes with one eSATA port, two FireWire 800 ports, one FireWire 400 port and one USB 2.0 port; cables for all four interfaces are included in the box.

The new UltraMax Desktop Hard Drive is slim and elegant and designed like the UltraMax Pro to complement the Mac Pro series of Apple computers.

Single Drive, Dual Interface The most economical drive in the UltraMaxâ„¢ lineup is the dual interface 500GB IomegaÂ® UltraMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive. For simpler connectivity needs, or for situations that do not require the faster transfer rates of the eSATA and FireWire 800 interfaces, this FireWire 400 and USB 2.0 drive provides users with the same great design and quality at a lower price.

Iomega MiniMax Desktop Hard Drive Also new is a 750GB model of the IomegaÂ® MiniMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive, which includes a hub with three USB 2.0 ports and three FireWire ports. The 750GB version joins an existing 500GB MiniMax Desktop Hard Drive dual interface with the same hub. The IomegaÂ® MiniMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive features a form factor and industrial design that beautifully complements and stacks easily with the Apple Mac Mini computer. In addition, Iomega is offering the 500GB IomegaÂ® MiniMaxâ„¢ USB 2.0 + Hub, which has three USB 2.0 ports in its hub. The 500GB MiniMax USB 2.0 + Hub is a great companion to the popular Mac AirPort Extreme, providing networked storage when the two devices are plugged together.

Iomega eGo Portable Hard Drive Iomega is also introducing a new dual-interface version of its immensely popular 160GB eGoâ„¢ Portable Hard Drive, adding FireWire 400 connectivity to the existing USB 2.0 interface option. Cables for both FireWire 400 and USB 2.0 operation are included in the box. Iomega is also announcing a higher capacity 250GB version of the eGo drive. With its curvaceous cherry-red chassis and chrome endcaps, the eGo has an eye-catching style that sets it apart from other portable drives in its class. In European markets, Iomega will also offer the dual interface eGo Portable Hard Drive in various capacity and colour combinations, including a 160GB white version and 250GB black and red versions. The new dual interface eGo models will be available later this year.

Backup Software: EMC Retrospect Express For secure storage and worry-free backup and disaster recovery, Iomega includes EMCÂ® RetrospectÂ® Express software with all of the drives announced today. Retrospect Express delivers automated, reliable, cost-effective protection for WindowsÂ® and MacÂ® users. Its award-winning design makes it easy to set up and manage highly efficient backups on any PC, greatly simplifying disaster recovery. Users can back up open files, verify backup integrity during the backup, have scheduled backups proceed even without logging in, and recover individual files or a complete system to any point in time.

Compatibility The IomegaÂ® UltraMaxâ„¢ and eGoâ„¢ models are compatible with MacÂ® OS X 10.1 and above; the UltraMaxâ„¢ Pro models are compatible with MacÂ® OS X 10.3 and above; and the MiniMaxâ„¢ drive is compatible with MacÂ® OS X 10.1.5 and above.

UltraMax and UltraMax Pro drives come pre-formatted with HFS+, the native file system for the Mac OS X operating system. The HFS+ file system makes more efficient use of large hard drives and supports journaling under Mac OS X, which makes it easier to recover data in case of a problem. UltraMax Drives can be reformatted to NTFS or FAT32 for use with a PC (instructions included), making the drives compatible with MicrosoftÂ® WindowsÂ® 2000, Windows XP Home and XP Professional editions. FAT32 format allows cross-platform use.

Availability [note: substitute Euro pricing for EMEA] The Iomega UltraMaxâ„¢ Pro Desktop Hard Drive FireWireÂ® 800/FireWire 400/USB 2.0 1.5TB is available now for $599.95; the UltraMax Pro Desktop Hard Drive eSATA 3GBits/USB 2.0 1.5TB, is available for $599.95.

The Iomega UltraMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive eSATA/FireWireÂ® 800/FireWire 400/USB 2.0 is expected to be available in October for $319.95. (750GB) and $219.95 (500GB) respectively. The dual-interface model, the UltraMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive FireWireÂ® 400/USB 2.0 500GB is expected in October for $189.95.

The Iomega MiniMaxâ„¢ Desktop Hard Drive USB 2.0 500GB is available now for $179.95. The IomegaÂ® eGoâ„¢ Portable Hard Drive 160GB Hi-Speed USB 2.0/FireWireÂ®, Cherry Red, is expected in October for $159.95. The 250GB USB 2.0 eGo Portable Hard Drive is expected to be available in late October for $259.95. The 250GB Hi-Speed USB 2.0/FireWireÂ® dual interface version of the Iomega eGo Portable Hard Drive is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of this year. (All prices are suggested U.S. retail.)