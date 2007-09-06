Hey, just got out of a meeting with Apple. I learned a few things. •iPod Nano regains its bottom headphone jack, as the touch, and old nano, because there are no end caps of plastic. So to keep ports in one place, they put it on the base. •Why didn't they combine the classic and the touch's screen? Because a sliver of the market wants massive storage for videos so they don't have to sync, for road trips, for the car. •I wanted to get a comment about the colors, which I find kind of washy, or fit for a log cabin's carpets. They choose them from scratch, which is all they'd say. I like the red the best. •iPod Touch has a light sensor to autodim the screen.
Interview with Apple: A Few More iPod Details
