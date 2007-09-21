Interactive 3D Ad Dresses Supermodel For All Of Your Shopping Needs

Japan is fitting up (ha ha!) for a new type of advertisement called "Anne's Fitting Show." According to the guys over at Pink Tentacle, the ad uses a 3D holographic image of Japanese supermodel Anne Watanabe in World's "Untitled" brand clothing and allows stores to customise between 4 different situations that Anne would dress up for.

The situations — Date, Work, Party and Holiday — will have 12 different arrangements that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect style for each occasion. The futuristic ad has already been placed in the first floor of the Takashimaya department store in Shinjuku and is, supposedly, the first of its kind in the fashion industry. And no, "naked" is not a fashion style — not yet anyway. [SankeiWeb via Pink Tentacle]