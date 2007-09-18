Intel's Robot Arms Look With Their Eyes, Not With Their Hands

The problem with robot claws and hands is that they really don't know how hard to grip an object unless they're either pre-programmed or they test out the hardness themselves. The latter isn't a great idea if the object is, say, your arm, so Intel's invented a process to scan the object beforehand with sensors to determine its conductive properties. This in turns lets arms estimate how tough an item is before coming in contact with it, which is great news for the development of sexy robot mistresses that won't crush your junk. [Technology Review via The Raw Feed]