Intel to Enter High-End GPU Market with Larrabee in 2008

Intel's Larabee GPU will be out next year, and due to a highly parallelized architecture, it's not only going to be good for video and math processing, but discreet graphics processing, too. The chips should have manufacturing advantages over those from AMD and NVidia, too, with half of the new chips to be made in the 45nm range, ahead of the competition. Interesting. [Infoweek]
