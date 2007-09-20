Intel to Add WiMax, 3G Support to UMPC Chipsets

Intel's about to announce embedded support for both WiMax and 3G in their upcoming Menlow chip packages, which fit nicely into UMPCs running either Windows or Linux. Intel's Ultra Mobility Group will give the WiMax, 3G, and Wi-Fi options to UMPC builders, but it will be up to these OEMs to incorporate the features into the final build—which in turn ships to you when you send them money. The target date for these look like early 2008, which means it'll probably be mid 2008 before you actually get them. [Yahoo]