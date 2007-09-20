Intel's 45nm Penryn chips aren't even out yet and they're talking about going smaller. Yesterday at their Developers Forum, CEO Paul Otellini, showed off a 300mm wafer built using an impresive 32nm process. Each 32nm chip will contain over 1.9 billion transistors. That's more than 1.4 billion extra transistors compared with the 65nm chips that we have now. [PCWorld]
Intel States the Obvious, Plans Move From 45nm to 32nm Chips
