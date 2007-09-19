Intel is showing their new dual-socket PC platform, running their upcoming 45-nanometer Quad-Cores, X38 chipset and dual-x16 PCI Express Graphics. The board —specially created by Intel and NVIDIA for the show— used two GeForce cards in SLI. However, the big news is that either Intel or its partners could included NVIDIA's nForce MCP technology in future Skulltrail boards. The PCs will be designed for extreme gaming, which may mean either kicking butt in BioShock or playing Tetris while doing bungee jumps. [Impress PC Watch and Hot Hardware]
Intel Skulltrail PC Gaming Platform (Kind of) Has SLI, Runs on Zombie's Blood
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.