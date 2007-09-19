Intel Skulltrail PC Gaming Platform (Kind of) Has SLI, Runs on Zombie's Blood

Intel is showing their new dual-socket PC platform, running their upcoming 45-nanometer Quad-Cores, X38 chipset and dual-x16 PCI Express Graphics. The board —specially created by Intel and NVIDIA for the show— used two GeForce cards in SLI. However, the big news is that either Intel or its partners could included NVIDIA's nForce MCP technology in future Skulltrail boards. The PCs will be designed for extreme gaming, which may mean either kicking butt in BioShock or playing Tetris while doing bungee jumps. [Impress PC Watch and Hot Hardware]