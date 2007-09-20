Intel plans to release a "Santa Rosa Refresh" in January which loads the 45nm Penryn chipset and "improved graphics capabilities", the both of which allow for improved battery life and better Direct X 10 performance. The refresh laptops will also have 802.11n as well as Gigabit Ethernet networking. [Businesswire]
