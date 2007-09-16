Inflatable Killer Robot (Verdict: We're Getting Closer)

The Mega Mech Airmagination inflatable robot isn't quite the My Buddy/Optimus Prime hybrid that we've had in mind since age 8 1/2, but it brings us one step closer to the loving embrace of cold, possibly sharp steel talons. Because the Mega Mech Aimagination a fully remote controlled friend. Essentially an RC car with a balloon sticking out, the Mega Mech can also learn a few preset phrases and speak them back all killer-robot-like.

The idea is great considering the pricetag is just $40, but something tells me that there's an Airmagination Rollerskating Doll out there that's just not being treated right. [product via scifitech]