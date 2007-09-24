Both Infinity and JBL have just dropped two wireless subwoofers. The subs function utilizing a 2.4GHz transmitter/receiver setup and there are four selectable channels to allow you to pick the best possible reception.JBL's offering, the Cinema Sound CSS10W, has a 10" driver and will kick out 300watts. Infinity's slightly beefier, PS212W, houses a 12" driver that will boom out with 400watts. They will be priced at $559 and $679, respectively. The devices are for those who just cannot deal with all that wired nonsense that spews out from your speakers, making your sweet setup look like a three-year-olds art project, but given the likely compromise in sound quality, we aren't so sure it's worth it. [Technabob]
Infinity and JBL Let Your Sub Go Wire Free
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.