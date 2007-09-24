Infinity and JBL Let Your Sub Go Wire Free

Both Infinity and JBL have just dropped two wireless subwoofers. The subs function utilizing a 2.4GHz transmitter/receiver setup and there are four selectable channels to allow you to pick the best possible reception.JBL's offering, the Cinema Sound CSS10W, has a 10" driver and will kick out 300watts. Infinity's slightly beefier, PS212W, houses a 12" driver that will boom out with 400watts. They will be priced at $559 and $679, respectively. The devices are for those who just cannot deal with all that wired nonsense that spews out from your speakers, making your sweet setup look like a three-year-olds art project, but given the likely compromise in sound quality, we aren't so sure it's worth it. [Technabob]